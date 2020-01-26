From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 26, 2000
Steven M. Cooper, who signed on 23 years ago this month as a volunteer Lewiston firefighter, was named chief of the city’s fire department Tuesday.
Cooper, 47, has been interim chief since August when his predecessor, Thomas J. Tomberg, left to take a similar job at Edmonds, Wash.
Cooper was one of four finalists interviewed Friday and Saturday by two panels of people from health care and business professions plus city managers.
Lewis-Clark State is now the only undefeated women’s basketball team in the nation at the NAIA Division I level, and the Warriors held down their No. 4 ranking in this week’s poll.
LCSC, 16-0 overall after an 85-64 win over Albertson College Monday, received 317 points and is just four points behind No. 3 Simon Fraser.
Auburn-Montgomery, Ala., third last week, jumped to the No. 1 spot after both Oklahoma City and Simon Fraser lost. Auburn-Montgomery is 19-1 on the season and drew nine of the 14 first-place votes.