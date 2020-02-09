From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 9, 1960
The 1960 baseball season still is 2½ months away, but Manager John McNamara of the Lewis-Clark Broncs was raring to go on his arrival here yesterday to begin planning for the new campaign.
McNamara, who brought the Broncs home with the best overall record of any club in the Northwest League last season while finishing third in one half and second in the other half of the split-season schedule, will be here until mid-March.
He will devote himself to preseason promotional activities and said last night he will “talk baseball with anybody interested in promoting the Broncs.”
———
Miss Birgitte Ineichen, a Swiss teacher now attending Washington State University, told the Clarkston Senior High School Parent Teacher Association last night that schools in Switzerland are all business and little play.
She said no activity periods are provided, discipline is tight and no sports are stressed, aside from soccer, which is primarily a pastime.
The schools have about a three-month vacation, but it is broken up into shorter periods through the year.
Miss Ineichen is attending WSU to obtain an advanced degree in education. She has had five years of teacher training in Switzerland and one year’s experience in teaching.