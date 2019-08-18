From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 18, 1999
Stephanie Neil looked into the sky Tuesday morning and didn’t notice the birds or the few wispy clouds that drifted by.
Her eyes were focused on her grandmother.
Louise Morgan paraglided off the Lewiston Hill to celebrate her 81st birthday.
Before the jump, a crowd of family and friends surrounded her to ask if she was nervous.
“I will be if people keep asking me that,” Morgan said with a smile.
———
Three Bosnian refugee families will be making their way to new homes in Lewiston and Clarkston this week. The families came to America with help from World Relief Organization after fleeing Bosnia for their lives.
For Marcia Craddock, a Clarkston homemaker, it’s the result of eight months of planning that began after she read about the crisis in Kosovo.