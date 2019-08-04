From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 4, 1959
The new 21st Street four-lane highway to Lewiston Orchards was opened yesterday to limited traffic. David Jones, State Highway Department resident engineer on the project, said the highway, from 18th Avenue to Bryden Avenue, will receive the third and final seal coating Thursday. He said traffic will continue to use the 2.2 miles of new road “because travel will help pack it down.”
Traffic on the highway is being limited to 20 mph, he said. He said the speed will be observed for at least two weeks.
Work on the grade started in early January. Completion, scheduled for Aug. 1, held closely to specified schedule.
The new Orchards grade will rise from an elevation of 800 feet at the foot to 1,450 at the top, a 7 percent grade.
A large gold key used in ceremonies Friday commemorating the extension of West Coast Airlines service to California will be presented to the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, it was reported yesterday.
Harry Hughes, managing director of the chamber, said he will keep it on hand in case one is needed for some future ceremony.
The key to the San Francisco-Oakland area, which West Coast started serving Friday, was made in an hour by WCA Station Agent Charles Coe after it was learned the one scheduled for use in the ceremony here had missed the plane.