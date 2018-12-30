From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 30, 1998
A Nez Perce woman in full regalia will ride an Appaloosa horse in Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Parade on New Year’s Day.
Angel McFarland of Lapwai will join 11 others in the parade to represent Indian women in film.
McFarland’s most notable film work includes her role as Barbara in the TNT production “Lakota Woman.”
All the women will ride Appaloosas from the Nez Perce Tribe’s Young Horsemen Program in Sweetwater.
A new state law that could curb one of Clarkston’s most pervasive law violations might create a problem for a town impound lot.
The Clarkston City Council is considering passing an ordinance that will allow police to impound cars driven by people with suspended licenses. But the only licensed impound lot in Asotin County might not have enough room for all the vehicles, which could reach into the hundreds.