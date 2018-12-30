From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 30, 1978
The big game kill by cars and trucks on north central Idaho’s highways has been unusually heavy in the past month because of the early arrival of snow and cold weather, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported Friday.
Region 2 Supervisor Walt Browne of Lewiston said the heaviest toll has been on U.S. Highway 12 along the Lochsa River, and most of the victims have been whitetail deer.
Some elk and one or more moose have been killed by trucks upriver from Lowell, but about 30 deer have been struck between Lowell and Kooskia, Browne told the Tribune.
———
PORTLAND, Ore. — Washington State’s Cougars broke out of their Far West Classic doldrums in the second half and came back to defeat Seattle University 83-68 in a consolation-bracket basketball game Friday afternoon.
A 44-point loser to Michigan State in the tournament’s first round, WSU looked like it was headed for another loss in the first half Friday.
Running and gunning, Seattle jumped to a 10-point halftime lead, though the Chieftans were playing without 7-foot center Jawann Oldham, who was suspended before the game.
But the Cougars shook themselves loose early in the second half, caught the Chieftains 10 minutes later, and then went on to win their eighth game against one loss this season.