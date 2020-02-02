From the Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 2, 2000
Good news for Lewiston drivers: Injury accidents in the city dropped significantly last year, as did the overall accident rate.
Yearly reports from Lewiston police and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office also show a drop in the crime rate.
In 1999, Lewiston police reported 119 accidents with injuries within city limits. The year before, they reported 158 accidents with injuries — a 25 percent difference.
———
The Lewis-Clark State College men’s basketball team cracked the NAIA’s top 25 for the first time this season while the women remained at No. 4 in the polls released Tuesday.
The Warrior men, 5-0 in the Frontier Conference and 13-5 overall, have won eight straight games and are ranked No. 24 this week, just three points behind No. 23 Campbellsville, Ky.
The Warrior women, 18-0 overall and also in first place in the Frontier Conference with a 5-0 record, stayed behind Auburn-Montgomery, Ala., Oklahoma City and Simon Fraser, B.C., in the poll.