From the March 8, 1960, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Lewiston City Council took under advisement last night a suggestion that it move a fence from a North Lewiston site to Vollmer Park.
Public Properties Commissioner George Williams said the fence is needed to keep traffic out of a new playfield in the park. The area south of the Boys Club can’t be seeded until some kind of barrier is erected, he said in presenting the proposal.
The fence is around a lot the city is leasing from the State Highway Department. It is just north of the Clearwater Memorial Bridge approach, and the plot now is being used for a gravel stockpile.
———
About 120 Clarkston High School seniors and juniors interested in college attended conferences yesterday afternoon.
Representatives of 10 Washington colleges and one of Oregon talked to students and answered their questions.
Washington State University sessions were chosen by 104. The University of Washington drew the second largest number, 70. There were 46 interested in Whitworth, 42 in Eastern Washington College of Education and 38 in Central Washington College of Education. Each student had an opportunity of picking three conferences.