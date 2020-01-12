From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 12, 2000
GRANGEVILLE — Despite expectations Idaho County commissioners might have their wings sheared during a meeting Tuesday to discuss problems at the county airport, people inched closer to finding ways to make the airport a successful business.
About 35 people gathered at Oscar’s Restaurant for an early morning meeting — at which many expected to vent frustrations over the way the commissioners manage the airport.
Some past complaints have included high fuel prices, lack of user-friendly facilities and the inability of people to make a living running an aviation business.
———
PULLMAN — Media mogul Ted Turner will come to Washington State University in April to receive the Murrow Award for Journalism.
“The landscape of telecommunications is different now because of him,” Alex Tan, director of the Edward R. Murrow School of Communications at WSU, said Tuesday.
Turner confirmed in December he would accept the award and speak April 21 at Beasley Coliseum.
Turner’s name appeared in the news around the world Monday with the $162 billion merger of Time Warner and America Online. Turner, who owns 9 percent of Time Warner, will retain his title of vice-chairman in the new company, AOL Time Warner Inc.