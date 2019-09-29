From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 29, 1979
The Gem State will escape the worst of the current recession, a leading Idaho financier told members of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce Friday night.
Thomas C. Frye, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of the Idaho First National Bank, also predicted that Idaho “will finish up the year with the highest economic growth that the state has ever seen.”
Frye made the comments at the annual chamber banquet held at the Elks Lodge. About 200 persons attended.
———
A scheme to transform Nez Perce and Latah county garbage into steam received a setback Friday.
Lewiston City Manager Craig McMicken suggested that city and Nez Perce County officials abandon — for the moment at least — further consideration of joining Latah County in a proposal to burn solid wastes.
Latah County is considering such a plan with an eye toward selling the steam to the University of Idaho. Officials at Moscow had proposed that Lewiston, Nez Perce County and Asotin County help pay for a feasibility study.
McMicken said that after thinking it over he believes it would be best for this area to “wait until they make us an offer.” The plan would involve hauling waste from the Lewiston transfer station to Moscow instead of to the landfill west of Clarkston. This service presently costs more than $100,000 a year.