From the Lewiston Tribune of Sept. 22, 1959
A sewer main will be constructed across the Clearwater River this fall “if it is humanly possible,” City Engineer Elmer Soniville told the City Council last night.
If the contractor, M.F. Castle Co. of Spokane, hasn’t started laying pipe on the river bottom by Oct. 1, he stated, a conference will be held to determine what steps should be taken.
Soniville said representatives of the contracting firm and its bonding company, the city and Stevens & Thompson of Portland, consulting engineering firm for the project, will participate.
About 30 firemen from Inland Empire towns spent the day at the Lewiston Orchards Fire station Sunday and the fire bell rang only once — apparently the result of a wrong number.
When Assistant Fire Chief Billy West interrupted his lunch with other members of the Inland Empire Fire Fighters Association to answer the alarm bell, the caller hung up.
The firemen were participating in a daylong fire fighting school for members of the association. Firemen from Potlatch, Pullman, Moscow, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Dayton, Washington State University and Lind, Wash., attended.