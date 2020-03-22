From the Lewiston Tribune
March 22, 1980
If an elevator isn’t built to the third floor of the Lewiston Airport Administration Building, the National Weather Service will have to seek other quarters, a federal agency has ruled.
The city of Lewiston, Nez Perce County and the National Weather Service, which has an office on the third floor of the building, all have violated the federal Architectural Barriers Act because the weather service office “does not have an accessible entrance,” an official of the U.S. Architectural and Transportation Barriers Compliance Board has informed Mayor Delitha Kilgore.
That letter, from Robert M. Johnson, executive director of the board, is among the items the Lewiston City Council will take up at its meeting Monday night at city hall. The council also is to receive a report from architect John Berg on the preliminary design of a girls center and a senior citizens annex and estimates of the costs.
The value of residential property in Nez Perce County has increased about 2½ times and farm property values are up about 60 percent since the properties were last appraised seven years ago.
That is the preliminary indication of the revaluation nearly completed by Western Appraisals & Surveys for the county. The appraisers have begun to turn their data over to the assessor and should complete that phase of their contract next week, a company official said Friday.
Terry Rudd, a partner in the firm, said some of the commercial property revaluations need to be completed and turned over to County Assessor C.A. “Pete” Peterson. But it will be a while before the data sheets are sorted out so that he can put his hands on information about any one particular property, Peterson said.