From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 8, 1999
Little girls who look up to big girls sometimes find their dreams can come true. When Melissa Nobles, Jennie Bullard and Crystal Hastings were little girls, they gaped in wonder at the big girls they saw dressed in glittering costumes and riding sleek horses in rodeos and parades.
“I was so in awe of the rodeo queen, and she was so gorgeous,” Nobles said. “From that moment on it was, ‘I’m going to be in her shoes one day so I can touch a life like she touched mine.’ ”
This year the young women have been living out their dreams as the royal court for the 1999 Lewiston Roundup. Nobles, 20, of Orofino, is the queen. Bullard, 19, of Lewiston, and Hastings, 18, of Pomeroy, are princesses.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State University’s College of Business and Economics has named Robert R. Greenberg as interim director of the School of Accounting, Information Systems and Business Law. His appointment is for two years.
Greenberg, associate professor of accounting and past chairman of the WSU Faculty Senate, will lead a team of 23 professors in teaching and research activities.
He has taught philosophy of science and empirical research methodology to doctoral students, managerial accounting to MBA students (both in person and via a statewide interactive television system) and cost accounting. This year, his efforts netted him the award of MBA Professor of the Year.