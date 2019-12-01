From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 1, 1999
Former Lewis-Clark Twins catcher Scott Wimer received the Dwight Church Merit Award during the team’s recent American Legion baseball banquet.
The Church Award is given annually to the player who best exemplifies class on and off the field.
Other Twins awards went to Derek Bruce, who was named Most Valuable Player, and Tom Wilson, who was voted Best Pitcher. Kevin Jeffreys and Colin Moss shared the team’s Most Inspirational award.
A small concrete island will be constructed on the north side of the intersection of Fourth Street and Bryden Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards to improve safety for both drivers and pedestrians.
Construction of the island barrier, where there now is a painted divider, will begin about Dec. 13 and will take two or three days, depending on the weather, said Idaho Transportation Department engineer Doral J. Hoff.
The island will protect drivers turning west from Fourth onto Bryden Canyon Road from westbound traffic on Bryden Avenue, Hoff said, and make it safer for pedestrians to cross there.