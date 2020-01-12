From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 12, 1960
Forty last night signed articles of association establishing the Luna House Historical Society Inc. The group met at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.
The organization will collect and preserve items of historical significance, storing them in the recreated Luna House near Third and C streets. The Luna House was an early-Lewiston hostelry and social center.
The meeting was called by Marcus J. Ware, Lewiston, county historian. He said officers will be elected at a later date.
———
The Renee Shop yesterday announced plans to include a fashion salon in the rear of a business building it has leased joining the store on the west.
The remodeling work will cost about $2,000 and has been contracted to T.R. Pope of Clarkston. The Renee Shop is located at 523 Main St.
The leased building was occupied until last fall by Idaho Time Shop, which went out of business. The Renee Shop was moved from the Karlburg Shopping Center to its present location Sept. 1. It is planned that the front 30 feet of the new location will be rented.