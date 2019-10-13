From the Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 13, 1959
Sacajawea Junior High School classes will be dedicated Thursday and Jenifer Junior High School students will move into their new school Friday.
Dr. Frank Bennett, president of Eastern Washington College of Education at Cheney, will give the address at the dedication ceremonies, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Rev. Wilbur Morgan, pastor of the Lewiston Orchards Church of the Nazarene, will give the invocation.
Jenifer Junior High School students will move books from the Lewiston Junior High School building to Jenifer Junior High Friday at 8:30 a.m.
———
KAMIAH — More than 100 patrons of Rural Route 2 out of Kamiah, Postmaster Richard Gibler and Mrs. Gibler and children in the area paid tribute Saturday to Henry Beckman, retired carrier who completed 36 ½ years of service Oct. 1.
The surprise party was held in the Big Butte Community Hall in the heart of Route 2. It was a surprise to Beckman.
He and his wife, who is now substituting on the route until a carrier can be hired for the job, were invited to Sunday supper at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Killmar of Winona, lifelong friends of the Beckmans. Instead of eating in the Killmar home, they were taken to Big Butte for the festivities.