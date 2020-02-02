From the Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 2, 1960
By a 4-3 vote last night of the city council, Clyde V. Dailey, 58-year-old retired captain of Seattle detectives, was elected Lewiston chief of police.
The election followed an executive session which last 1½ hours. Edward Delp, acting police chief since the resignation Jan. 4 of former Chief Floyd Rosecrans, received the other three votes in a secret ballot elected by councilmen and Mayor Marvin Dean.
Dailey is a bachelor and will report for duty May 15. Delp’s pay was elevated earlier in last night’s session from $415 a month to $525 a month, and he will remain head of the department until Dailey arrives.
It cost 9 cents more to mail a 5-pound package to Spokane from Lewiston yesterday under fourth-class mailing rates, which nationwide jumped an average of 17.2 per cent at midnight Sunday.
The new rates on parcels, catalogs and other fourth-class articles were authorized by the Interstate Commerce Commission last October.
Lewiston Postmaster Wayne Petrie said mailing of a 5-pound parcel from Lewiston to Spokane or any other Inland Empire point is 48 cents under the new rate schedule. Until the new rates went into effect, mailing the same package cost 39 cents, Petrie said.