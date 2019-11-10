From the Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 10, 1959
An estimated 550 attended an open house last night at Lewiston High School and later broke up into 10 committees to begin a study of the school’s curriculum.
Sponsored at the state level by Idaho Citizens for Education and 14 other agencies and organizations, the program was promoted here by the school administration, the school board and its Citizens Advisory Committee in recognition of American Education Week.
In an opening assembly, Lewiston High School Principal Kenneth Hill said schools face a different problem in curriculum today “because we’re attempting to teach all the children.”
BOISE — The executive committee of the Idaho Centennial Commission was told Monday that promotion efforts must be geared for 1962 to get tourists in the state the following year.
Gov. Robert E. Smylie told the group that as far as the Legislature is concerned getting tourists into Idaho is one of the major tasks facing the commission.
Smylie and Rep. Hamer Budge (R-Idaho) conferred with the seven-member committee during a luncheon session of the daylong meeting here.
Budge said Idaho’s congressional delegation would cooperate with the commission in asking the federal government to issue a special stamp or coin commemorating the state’s centennial year.