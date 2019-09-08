From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 8, 1959
LAPWAI — The opening of the Nez Perce Indian encampment here Monday drew steady crowds from 100 and 200 most of the day.
Fifteen tepees, including one of buffalo hide believed to be more than 200 years old, were set up in the morning to form a semipermanent village. Rain Saturday delayed the preparation of the camp site.
Also included is an exhibit building and concession stand.
———
The Lewis-Clark Broncs swept a meaningless doubleheader from the Tri-City Braves at Kennewick last night, edging the Braves 3-2 in the first game and posting a 15-5 whipping in the nightcap.
The victories were meaningless because the Yakima Bears had swept an afternoon doubleheader from the Salem Senators, 5-1 and 3-2, to put any championship hopes for the Broncs out of reach.
The Broncs finished third, a game behind the champion Bears and half a game behind Wenatchee, which lost its hold on first place by splitting a doubleheader with Eugene, winning 3-0 and losing 6-3.