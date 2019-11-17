From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 17, 1959
MOSCOW — Maps covering almost every organized town and city in Idaho plus the newly issued official International Geophysical Year map of Antarctica have been given to the University of Idaho department of geology and geography.
The nearly complete sets of Idaho municipality maps were presented by the plans and surveying division of the State Highway Department at Boise. One set of the maps will be used as course material in a class in urban geography. The other will be donated to the map files of the university library.
Eight maps including the new IGY release were given by William Breisemeiter, senior cartographer with the National Geographic Society at New York. The society was the agency delegated for the receipt of international data for the Antarctica map carried out under the direction of Breisemeister. The cartographer is the father of Robert Breisemeister, English instructor at the university.
———
Ellis Olson, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Olson, of Lewiston, and a 1959 graduate of the University of Oregon, has signed a contract with the Baltimore Orioles of the American League. He starred for three years as a catcher for the Oregon baseball team.
He will report to an as yet undetermined Oriole farm team next May after he concludes six months service with the U.S. Army. Olson was commissioned a second lieutenant upon his graduation from Oregon. He will serve with an armored unit at Fort Knox, Ky., during his six-month tour of duty.
The husky catcher caught the attention of baseball men early. He played four years for the Lewiston High School Bengals ending in 1955 and four years with the Lewiston Junior Legion team before enrolling at Oregon.