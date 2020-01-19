From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 19, 1980
“Side by Side by Sondheim,” the Lewiston Civic Theatre’s new production, opened Friday night at the Anne Bollinger Arts Center.
It is not a play, or a musical in the usual sense, but a collection of songs written by the eminent lyricist Stephen Sondheim for the Broadway shows that made him famous. The songs are sung, or most of them are, by three singers accompanied by two pianos, and the only thread that runs through the performance is provided by two narrators in easy chairs at stage left who offer interesting and frequently witty commentary on Sondheim, on the songs and on the shows for which they were written. Occasionally the narrators themselves join in the singing.
The direction, by Fred Scheibe, is excellent. The set, by Stephen Lyman, is gorgeous. Matt Slover’s lighting is just right, and yet the show does not succeed.
———
Another $2,000 has been collected by the Clarkston Emergency Medical Services Drive Committee since Monday when the Clarkston City Council extended the full services for three months.
A committee member reported Thursday the cash in hand reached $8,100. Co-chairman Walt Klein told the council Monday night the fund stood at $6,100.
Klein said the group could not reach the goal of $16,440 by the Jan. 31 deadline and he asked the council to extend the full service on a quarterly basis.