From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 12, 1980
SPOKANE — The Pullman Transit System can purchase the four used buses it has leased since last March, the Spokane Transit Commission decided Thursday.
The purchase option in the lease allows Pullman to buy from Spokane the used 40-passenger coaches for about $7,300 each.
Transit buses have become a scarce commodity since the fuel shortage gripped the nation. However, it was expected that Spokane Transit officials would sell Pullman the old coaches to keep eastern Washington’s only other city bus system alive.
———
Ruby Sutton, a Lewiston accountant, has been appointed north Idaho District supervisor of the 1980 census. She succeeds K. Jim Ries, who resigned last week to become circulation manager of the Lewiston Tribune.
Sutton was sworn in Friday afternoon at the district office on the third floor of the Idaho State Office Building by Marvin Postma of Seattle, the regional supervisor.
Gerald Walker, a retired Grangeville businessman, has been hired as field operations supervisor for the 15 north Idaho counties that will be covered out of the Lewiston office.