From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 29, 1959
The Camas Prairie Railroad Co., an operating company with 258 miles of track, was recognized yesterday for its 50 years of transportation service to this area.
Tribute was paid the industry during a Lewiston Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hotel Lewis-Clark. Supervisory personnel with a cumulative 456 years of railroad service were introduced.
J. L. Craig, chief clerk who joined Camas Prairie in 1922, traced high points of the road’s operating history. He said the road was established by contract Sept. 1, 1909, between the Union Pacific Railroad Co. and the Northern Pacific Railway Co., and it began operating on Dec. 3, 1909.
———
The Clarkston School Board decided last night to open bids Oct. 21 for a 16-classroom elementary school building along Highland Avenue, just east of 15th Street.
It scheduled that date at a special meeting called after word was received from Olympia that the State Department of Education, had approved plans and specifications for the building.
The state will provide 47.9 percent of the funds needed for construction of the building, said William J. Harmon, superintendent of schools. Harmon declined to estimate what the building will cost.