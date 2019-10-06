From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 6, 1959
ASOTIN — The Board of Asotin County Commissioners Monday adopted a 1960 budget with a deficit of $5,169.09. It apparently is the first time the county budget has been out of balance in at least 27 years.
The total of expenditures listed in the current expense fund is $147,972.67, compared with expected revenue of $142,803.58. The deficit amounts to 3.5 percent of the total budget.
A major new item in the budget — one which the commissioners said helped account for the deficit — provides for a juvenile officer for the first time.
PECK — Residents of this area voted Sunday night to organize a new church, to be known as the Peck Community Church and to be affiliated with the Baptist Church.
The Rev. Emil Reimer of Clarkston was invited to serve as pastor of the church.
Walter Jones and Russell Kurzhal were elected deacons, Mrs. Wesley Orr treasurer, Mrs. Ray Coon secretary and Mrs. Lynn Dryden Sunday School superintendent.