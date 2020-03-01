From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 1, 1960
MOSCOW — A daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Million, Viola, at 3 a.m. Monday apparently was the first Leap Year baby in the Pullman-Moscow area.
Gritman Hospital officials believe, however, the story of the child’s birth will bear retelling considerably more than every four years.
The child was born at the Viola home with only the assistance of her grandmother and nervous father.
———
ASOTIN — The town of Asotin now has title to the site on which its reservoir has stood for 49 years. This came to light Monday with the recording of the property transaction in the office of County Treasurer A.M. Wilcox.
Town Clerk-Treasurer Edward Bucholz explained that when the water system was installed in 1911, a gentleman’s agreement was established with a previous property owner to the effect that the town could have title to the land any time it wished.
However, he explained, the town never got around to having the necessary surveying done at the reservoir site at the extreme south end of Washington Street.