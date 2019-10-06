From the

Lewiston Tribune

Oct. 6, 1999

The apparent low bidder for reroofing of a Lewiston city water reservoir doesn’t have a public works license, and the delay in awarding bids may mean the project can’t be done this year.

City Manager Janice B. Vassar said it was confirmed B&R Construction, a subcontractor for All Steel Buildings, doesn’t have a current license. The city council put off the bid award at its Sept. 27 meeting, which made it too late to make a decision within the 1999 budget year that ended Sept. 30, Vassar said Tuesday.

Since a new budget year has started, the city can’t go ahead and give the contract to the only other bidder, Kenaston Corp., she said.

———

Lewis-Clark State’s Brad Faller shot a 70 and Warrior Tom Flynn was a stroke back at 71 to lead all scorers as the Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team captured the championship of the Frontier Conference season Tuesday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.

The Warriors finished with a total of 291, six shots better than second-place Rocky Mountain. Carroll placed third at 313, Montana Tech had 316 and Western Montana 320.

In the overall standings, the Warriors finished the round-robin conference competition at 1,802, easily outdistancing second-place Rocky Mountain, which ended up at 1,823. Montana Tech finished in third place at 1,840, Carroll placed fourth at 1,891 and Western Montana finished fifth at 1,999.

Tags

Recommended for you