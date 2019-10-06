From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 6, 1999
The apparent low bidder for reroofing of a Lewiston city water reservoir doesn’t have a public works license, and the delay in awarding bids may mean the project can’t be done this year.
City Manager Janice B. Vassar said it was confirmed B&R Construction, a subcontractor for All Steel Buildings, doesn’t have a current license. The city council put off the bid award at its Sept. 27 meeting, which made it too late to make a decision within the 1999 budget year that ended Sept. 30, Vassar said Tuesday.
Since a new budget year has started, the city can’t go ahead and give the contract to the only other bidder, Kenaston Corp., she said.
———
Lewis-Clark State’s Brad Faller shot a 70 and Warrior Tom Flynn was a stroke back at 71 to lead all scorers as the Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team captured the championship of the Frontier Conference season Tuesday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.
The Warriors finished with a total of 291, six shots better than second-place Rocky Mountain. Carroll placed third at 313, Montana Tech had 316 and Western Montana 320.
In the overall standings, the Warriors finished the round-robin conference competition at 1,802, easily outdistancing second-place Rocky Mountain, which ended up at 1,823. Montana Tech finished in third place at 1,840, Carroll placed fourth at 1,891 and Western Montana finished fifth at 1,999.