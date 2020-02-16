From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 16, 2000
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho Extension office recently held a Master Gardener installation ceremony at the county courthouse in Moscow. David L. Barton, Latah County Extension educator, awarded the completion certificates.
Those who qualified for Master Gardener certification were: Laila Carson, Janice Hess, Edwin Odom, Nancy Porter, Richard Porter, Ellen Thiem, Karly Umiker and Cathy Willmes, all of Moscow; Hope Hobbs, of Bovill; Malia Odberg, of Genesee; and Claire Pitron, of Princeton.
Those who qualified for Advanced Master Gardener status were: Louise Barber, Tina Gosselin, Scotte Hecht, Corinne Hunter and Dorothy Nichols, all of Moscow; Iris Manning, of Pullman; Mike Hallisey, of Deary; and Delores Jungert Davisson, of Winchester.
BOISE — In a 40-28 vote, the Idaho House of Representatives Tuesday adopted Reps. Tom Trail and Bert Marley’s bill to improve retirement benefits for state and municipal employees and teachers.
And in a 69-0 vote, the House approved Rep. Dennis Lake’s bill allowing the Public Employee Retirement System’s investment gains beyond 8 percent each year to be distributed among employees, employers and retirees. PERSI has increased an average of 17.6 percent each year for the past five years, said Lake, R-Blackfoot.
All of north central Idaho’s House members — except Grangeville Republican Twila Hornbeck, who was absent — supported the measure proposed by Trail, R-Moscow, and Marley, D-Pocatello.