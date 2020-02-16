From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 16, 1980
UNIONTOWN — Residents here are gearing up for their annual handmade, lean, applewood-smoked, all-you-can-eat sausage feast this weekend.
It’s not factory-made, additive-loaded store-bought sausage they’ll use in the 27th annual Uniontown Sausage Feed. But rather a ton of pork shoulders turned into miles of sausage links by two dozen Uniontown men.
The sausage will be served up with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls and butter, and hundreds of homemade pies. Last year the town’s 300 population swelled to about 1,600.
———
The Federal Land Bank Association of Lewiston has reelected Jack D. Parsley, of Kendrick, as board president and Darrell C. Kerby, of Lenore, as vice president. It also named a successor to retiring manager Joe M. Skok, of Lewiston, at its annual meeting Thursday.
The board elevated Clyde E. Conklin from assistant manager to manager as of March 1.
The board reorganized after the cooperative membership’s luncheon meeting at the Elks Temple.