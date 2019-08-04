From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 4, 1999
ASOTIN — Bookworms in Asotin won’t have a branch of the county library to browse through anymore.
But they will have a place to go, said Asotin councilman Stephen Cowdrey — a new, city-run library.
In a unanimous vote Monday night, the Asotin City Council decided to sever ties with the county library and change to a city library, with more books and possibly computers, Cowdrey said.
———
TROY — A small group of 130 voters turned out Tuesday to approve two bonds to improve the water and sewer systems in Troy.
The $313,700 sewer bond, which passed 72 to 56, will allow the city to make improvements to the sewage treatment plant, which is in violation of Environmental Protection Agency regulations.
The $233,400 water system bond also was approved by a vote of 72 to 56 and will help the city make repairs and upgrades to the water system.