From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 19, 2000
The Lewiston High wrestling team remained undefeated against Inland Empire League competition by beating Post Falls 62-14 at Lewiston’s Booth Hall on Tuesday night.
Lewiston, 10-1 overall in duals and 4-0 in league, started out with five consecutive wins to get the ball rolling.
Bengals coach Jeff Karlin said 112-pounder Luke Rinebold, Travis Sanchez at 140 and Joe Forsman at 189 all wrestled well. Rinebold won by a technical fall over Chad Jennings in the second round while Sanchez scored a second-round pin.
———
ASOTIN — A declaration of emergency has been announced in Asotin County, and it’s not because of a natural disaster or a breakdown in daily business. Recycling is the reason.
The declaration was made by Asotin County Commissioners Tuesday night to allow Joel Ristau, the county engineer, to seek a new recycling company contract without the formalities of the traditional bidding process.
The current recycling service provider, New Earth Solutions, gave 30 days’ notice and will not provide recycling after Feb. 13.