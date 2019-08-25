From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 25, 1999
Avista Communications, the company bringing a local phone service option to Lewiston-Clarkston Valley businesses, has launched an Internet service for metropolitan Spokane.
The new service is routed through Avista Communications’ state-of-the-art internet data centers in Spokane and Billings, Mont.
The service is available to both business and residential customers, and the same service is expected to be provided in the near future to customers in Lewiston through additional data centers in Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene.
———
John A. Mock of Moscow will start Monday as the first employee of the Hells Canyon Visitor Association in Clarkston, formerly the Lewis-Clark Economic Development Association.
Mock’s title is marketing director, and his first job is to write a marketing plan for Asotin County.
Mock, 57, has been out and about in the community already, meeting people and attending meetings.
He and his wife, Melva, are relocating from Moscow to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.