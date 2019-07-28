From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 28, 1979
A new four-way flashing stoplight will start operation Monday morning at 7 at the intersection of Eighth Street and 16th Avenue, Dale Erickson, the Lewiston city traffic director, said Friday.
He said drivers coming from all directions will be cautioned by signs well in advance of the new light. The light was installed by the city because of a steady increase in traffic volume.
The intersection is at the east end of Southway, which extends to Snake River Avenue.
———
Idaho Power Co. will start reducing Snake River flows below its Hells Canyon development Sunday in a long-range effort aimed at refilling Brownlee Reservoir along the Idaho-Oregon border. Because of heavy energy consumption and low inflows into the reservoir, Brownlee has fallen to levels inadequate to provide power throughout the winter, the company said.
C.E. Bissell, vice president for power operations, said Friday that releases from Hells Canyon Dam will be cut to a minimum of 5,300 cubic feet per second under a plan approved earlier in the week by the Army Corps of Engineers.
The Corps-approved plan was a compromise between the power generation needs of the company and the needs of navigation and recreation downstream.