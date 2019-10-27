From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 27, 1979
MOSCOW — Lewiston and Moscow High played evenly for three quarters Friday night, but in the fourth, the Bengals broke things open with two touchdowns engineered by quarterback Scott Arnone, to upend the Bears 21-7 in an Inland Empire league game played in the Kibble Dome.
By winning the second game of the annual Calam Temple Shrine doubleheader, the Bengals retained the distinction of never having lost in the dome, while upping their record to 3-6 on the year.
The Bears, who opened the season very strongly, fell to 3-5 with the defeat. In the first game, Post Falls dropped Kellogg 19-6.
Lewiston’s win gives it a final 2-1 record in the IEL. That tied the Bengals with both Coeur d’Alene and Sandpoint for the title in the four-team conference. Lewiston won the crown outright last fall. Moscow ended up alone in the cellar with an 0-3 IEL record.
———
No trout or bass to grace Lewiston area dining tables will be cast upon the shores of Mann Lake Tuesday.
The Idaho Division of Environment ruled out eating the fish after receiving a message Friday from the regional office of the Environmental Protection Agency, Seattle. The message was: The label on the bags of rotenone says “harmful if swallowed.”
The trout and bass will be buried along with the trash fish during a daylong kill Tuesday by the Idaho Fish and Game Department. Department employees, riding in small boats, will spread rotenone on the surface, wait for the fish to suffocate, scoop them up in seines and cart them to a secret burying ground.