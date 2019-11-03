From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 3, 1999
PULLMAN — Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute is the recipient of $1.5 million in funding to enhance and expand its programs. The money comes as part of the federal Health and Education Appropriations bill, approved in Congress.
Foley Institute programs that will benefit from the funding include congressional studies, public policy and voter education. The funding will also ensure community access and outreach.
Most of the allocation will be used to set up an endowment for long-term program expansion, said Foley Institute Director Lance LeLoup.
The Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service is located on the WSU Pullman campus. The institute honors the 49th speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and current ambassador to Japan. Foley, a native of Spokane, represented eastern Washington in Congress from 1965 to 1995.
———
Mary Bostick is the new director of education at Northwest Children’s Home in Lewiston.
The home is a residential treatment facility that serves at-risk and troubled youth.
Bostick’s new responsibilities include curriculum development and implementation, as well as classroom management.
Bostick has worked as a consultant for the Idaho Department of Education and as a teacher in the Moscow School District.