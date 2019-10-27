From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 27, 1959
The Clarkston City Council voted last night to contract with a Bellingham firm, Peterson Industries, to install litter cans about the city bearing advertising of Clarkston merchants.
Under the two-year contract, the firm will pay the city $1 per month per can. At the end of two years, it will replace the cans with new ones if the city decides to renew the contract.
Mayor Bill V. Courtney advised the council that Percy Nixon, new city engineer, has written that he has resigned a similar position at Demopolis, Ala., and will be here Dec. 1 to take up his Clarkston duties.
———
MOSCOW — Moscow’s new junior high school should be fully completed by Nov. 8, School Superintendent A.B. McDonald said here Monday.
The $520,000 structure, which was opened Sept. 14 to 327 seventh- and eighth-graders, eventually is to become a high school here, he said.
All rooms, offices and the multipurpose room have been completed except tiling, wiring and a cleaning up in the cafeteria, he said. Three school days lost by a late opening will be made up by holding school during two days of the holiday for the annual teacher’s convention, and one day during the Thanksgiving holiday.