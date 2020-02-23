From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 23, 2000
Government officials from Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin and Nez Perce counties met Tuesday night to discuss a variety of issues from a possible toilet crisis during the Lewis-Clark Bicentennial celebration to the importance of being fully counted in this year’s census.
Steve M. Watson, city planner for Lewiston, said the region could be considered an urbanized area after the national census, which would lead to greater federal funding opportunities.
Sue Hottois, of Lewiston, spoke about the Lewis-Clark Bicentennial celebration and its potential effects on the region.
———
MOSCOW — A drinking water snafu marred what otherwise was the welcomed opening Tuesday of a food court in the new Idaho Commons.
University of Idaho officials received word midday from the state Division of Environmental Quality that testing of the building’s water system revealed detectable traces of coliform bacteria.
All drinking fountains in the Commons and the University Classroom Center, which share a water distribution system, were disconnected. Notices were posted at other sources of drinking water.