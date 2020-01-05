From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 5, 2000
The Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District board swapped three-term president Jerry L. Northrup for relative newcomer Robert F. Denevan Tuesday night.
Denevan, a retired Potlatch Corp. machinist, was elected to the board in November 1998. He and Lorin L. Eggers, who was re-elected treasurer at the reorganization meeting Tuesday, led the board in making a number of changes in the past year, including the firing of the former manager, Randy L. Moore.
Northrup, who has been on the board since 1994, was a staunch supporter of Moore through a series of problems on and off the job.
———
Camas RailNet will reach the end of the line on the Camas Prairie sometime this summer when the company closes its 66-mile spur between Spalding and Grangeville.
General manager Paul C. Wyatt said Tuesday the plan to close the portion of its rail line has been placed on an accelerated abandonment schedule and should be approved by the Surface Transportation Board in Washington, D.C., by June.
“Our intentions are to abandon it in the summer,” he said. “It’s based on our records of business that’s generated on the line. If there were a sudden influx of business or someone else came in and wanted to buy it, those are all options, but there’s just not enough volume of traffic up there to support the line.”
Earlier the company announced it had begun abandonment procedures just to keep its options open.