From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 1, 1979
The Latah County Commissioners are interested in Nez Perce County garbage.
Latah officials would like to use the garbage to fuel an incinerator that turns waste into steam heat. And they would like the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County to share the cost of a study that will determine whether the project is economically sound. The study would cost about $4,000.
Nez Perce County garbage currently is trucked to a landfill in Asotin County. County and city officials meeting Friday agreed to discuss the issue with Asotin County officials before deciding whether to share the cost of the study.
———
Lewis-Clark State College will enlist in the starling war next week. Instead of bullets, college officials plan to engage in audio warfare.
Dale Alldredge, LCSC financial vice president, told Nez Perce County commissioners and Lewiston City Council members Friday that the college will attempt to “bust the roost up,” by playing a tape-recorded version of the starling distress call supplemented by miscellaneous loud noises.
A flock of about 10,000 birds roosts nightly in the sycamore trees along Fourth Street, adjacent to the college campus. Lewiston policemen used shotguns and bird shot in an unsuccessful attempt to persuade the birds to find a new place to sleep.