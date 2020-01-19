From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 19, 1960
Don Rochon, who has had 28 years in the shoe business, most of it at Tacoma, has been named manager of Karl’s Shoe Store at Lewiston. He will operate the store with his father, Donat W. Rochon, who started in the shoe business in 1900, and his wife, Lois.
Rochon succeeds Robert Gehrke as manager. Rochon joined the shoe chain about two month’s ago at Seattle. Prior to that he lived at Tacoma 15 years and was affiliated with two chains there during that period.
The Rochon have a son, David, serving with the U.S. Air Force in Alaska, and a daughter, Mrs. C.A. Moore, Tacoma.
———
Snow may provide maddening obstacles for motorists and pedestrians. But to birds it poses a threat to survival.
Starlings, because they will eat almost anything, are most adaptable to the situation.
One Lewiston resident, Lorena Miller, suggested Lewiston-Clarkston area residents place bits of food outside for the birds — “and they appreciate water which isn’t frozen,” she added.