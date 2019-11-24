From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 24, 1999
MOSCOW — Hastings hopes books, CDs and video games top every Christmas list this year as the company opens its newest store today at the Palouse Mall.
The colorful store, situated off the shoulder of the Bon Marche in the mall parking lot and next to a new Office Depot, offers music, books, videos, computer software and video games — all under one roof.
And the prices, well, let’s just say Hastings may be the best deal on the Palouse.
———
RIGGINS — Eight men, a crowbar and a crane. That’s what it takes to move a 700,000-pound bridge from its span across the Salmon River to the safety of solid ground.
The Time Zone Bridge at Riggins made the move to shore Tuesday, completing the last chapter in the story of the new Goff/Time Zone Bridge that officially replaced the 53-year-old original with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in September.
Slowly, 5 feet at a time, employees of Inland Crane Company of Boise slid the bridge from its pilings and onto the stretch of road travelers had used as a detour around the construction, which began in 1996. The old bridge had been moved slightly upriver at the beginning of the construction to make room for the new.