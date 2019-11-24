From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 24, 1979
Lewis-Clark State College basketball coach Dick Hannan wasn’t sure earlier in the week if guard Mandy Simmons would be able to play Friday night. Hannan’s lucky Simmons was healthy.
Simmons, a 5-foot-6 senior guard, came off the bench at Warrior Gymnasium and helped the Warrior varsity defeat a talented alumni team 97-88.
Simmons, who had been ill earlier in the week, sank 9 of 13 field goal attempts and went 7-of-11 from the line to finish with a game-high 25 points.
The Warriors also benefitted from Simmons’ quickness as the varsity often had trouble running with the alums.
———
COLFAX — They’re using tarps at the Colfax Fire Station to keep the fire engines from freezing up as cold air rushes through a gaping 80-foot hole in the back wall of the building.
The hole has been there since February, when a mudslide punched through from the bluff behind the fire station. It isn’t fixed yet because of contractor delays and funding problems.
According to Cloy Harvey of the Colfax-Steptoe Fire District, contractor Sidney Jean Jacques Jose of Palouse has been given a 30-day extension on his contract to repair the wall.