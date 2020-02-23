From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 23, 1960
No eighth grade foreign language will be offered at Sacajawea Junior High School next school year because there are not enough students at the school who can qualify, Andrew Smith, curriculum director for the Lewiston School District, said last night.
Smith reported on results of a survey of parents and students at Lewiston’s two junior high schools to the school board and to representatives of the Citizens Advisory Committee to the board.
Smith said 20 students at Sacajawea indicated they wanted to take a foreign language next year in the eighth grade, but only seven of these “would be capable of such a course based on ability and past performance.” The survey indicates there is “no possibility” of going ahead with a foreign language course at the school next year, the curriculum director said.
SPOKANE — A 30,000-seat seat stadium, with convertible plastic roof, to be owned and used jointly by universities in separate states: This was the “less than 10 million dollar” dream project outlined by a Spokane architect to the Washington State University Board of Regents Monday. The regents took no action.
The stadium would be built between Pullman and Moscow, for the joint use of WSU and the University of Idaho, said Kenneth P. Norrie. It would be covered by a retractable roof of clear plastic and could be heated to 60 degrees, even in the coldest weather.