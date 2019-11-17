From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 17, 1979
SEATTLE — The Washington State University Board of Regents on Friday accepted a remodeling project bid that was $600,000 more than original estimates — but not before resolving a question about related architect fees.
A contract was awarded to Halvorson-Berg Inc. of Spokane for $8.1 million for remodeling and an addition to Wegner Hall on the WSU campus. The building is part of the veterinary medicine complex.
The high amount of the bid in comparison to estimates caught the eye of Regent Harold Romberg, of Spokane. He asked if the architectural firm would get additional fees without doing any more work, since the fees usually are tied to a percentage of the project. The answer was no, but it wasn’t a quick answer.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission extended the state’s fall steelhead seasons from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31 on Friday because of slightly improved projections on the size of this year’s run of fish.
What had been feared as a possible record-low run of steelhead to Idaho waters brightened somewhat after fish counts at Ice Harbor Dam on the Snake River were tabulated, a department spokesman said.
A total of 19,627 fish had passed the dam as of Oct. 31. The total is the third poorest on record, after the 1974 and 1975 runs of 12,124 and 16,035 fish, respectively.