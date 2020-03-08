From the March 8, 2000, edition of the Lewiston Tribune
Groundbreaking for a new Idaho Juvenile Correction Department treatment center for medium- and high-risk juveniles tentatively is scheduled for mid- to late April.
That’s about a month later than anticipated last fall, department director Brent D. Reinke said Tuesday.
Construction is expected to take a year, with the 36-bed first phase ready for occupancy by July 1, 2001.
The average earnings of Lewis-Clark State College’s 1999 graduates range from 9.5 percent to 14.5 percent more than the previous year’s graduates.
Employment and wage/salary figures released by Career Development Services at LCSC indicate the average starting salary for responding 1999 graduates who are working full time is $26,781.
That represents a 14.5 percent increase over the average starting salary reported by respondents to the survey in 1998, and a 22 percent increase over 1995 graduates.