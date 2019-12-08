From the Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 8, 1979
MOSCOW — The Moscow Athletic Association, the first privately-owned athletic club on the Palouse, will unveil designs for a $500,000 athletic complex at a special preview Sunday.
The complex, to be located about 1 mile north of Moscow on the east side of U.S. Highway 95, will contain eight handball courts, two tennis courts, a swimming pool, steam rooms, saunas, weight and exercise rooms, a whirlpool bath and dance studio.
Ground breaking is set for next month, with the target date for opening in June.
———
Gem State Airlines, which discontinued service in Idaho for financial reasons in November, may pick up lock, stock and Convairs and move to central California.
Justin Colin, Gem State president, told the Tribune from New York that the airline is in negotiations with officials in Monterey and Stockton, discussing stationing the operation at one of those airports.
Colin also said former Gem State president and founder Tom D. Soumas Jr. is endangering the deal by saying he still hopes to buy the airline and keep it in Idaho.