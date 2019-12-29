From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 29, 1979
PORTLAND, Ore. — Don Newman hit three foul shots in the final 21 seconds Friday afternoon to help the University of Idaho Vandals defeat Penn State 50-46 in the Far West Classic.
Idaho lived, but also almost died, at the foul line. Newman’s shots gave the Vandals the win, but Idaho could have wrapped it up earlier. The Vandals missed on the front end of possible one-and-ones four times in the final minutes.
Idaho, now 6-3 this season and 1-1 in the Far West tournament, wraps up play in the annual basketball classic today at 3 p.m. against Oregon. Oregon defeated Texas Tech 75-72 in a consolation bracket game Friday. If Idaho wins, it will finish in fourth place in the tournament. A loss will drop the Vandals to sixth.
Hunters who want to pick up a new license Jan. 1 can still legally pursue several species of waterfowl and upland game in north central Idaho and southeast Washington.
The season for quail, chukar and Hungarian partridge extends into the new year in both states, as does the duck and goose season.
In Idaho, the quail and partridge season ends Monday in most areas but extends through Jan. 13 in the Salmon and Snake river breaksareas.
Washington’s quail and partridge season runs through Jan. 6. The Washington pheasant season ends Monday.