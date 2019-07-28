SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Air Force Airman Joshuah L. Rodriguez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland here.
Rodriguez is the son of Adela and Brock Ledgerwood of Pomeroy.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Air Force Airman Joshuah L. Rodriguez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland here.
Rodriguez is the son of Adela and Brock Ledgerwood of Pomeroy.