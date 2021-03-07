Wildcats share the joy

Lapwai players and coaches celebrate in the locker room after beating Riverstone, 82-60, to win the Idaho Class 1A Division I Basketball State Championship on Friday afternoon at the Idaho Center in Nampa.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

