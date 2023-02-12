Mehmet Nasir Duran, 67, sits on a chair, as heavy machines remove debris from a building, where five of his family members are trapped in Nurdagi, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Rescue teams evacuate a survivor from the rubble of a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A powerful earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing and injuring thousands of people. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Smoke rises from burning containers at the port in the earthquake-stricken town of Iskenderun, southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Television images on Tuesday showed thick black smoke rising from burning containers at Iskenderun Port. Reports said the fire was caused by containers that toppled over during the powerful earthquake that struck southeast Turkey on Monday. Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said a Turkish Coast Guard vessel was assisting efforts to extinguish fire. (Serdar Ozsoy/Depo Photos via AP)
A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receives treatment inside an incubator at a children's hospital in the town of Afrin, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Residents in the northwest Syrian town discovered the crying infant whose mother gave birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building levelled by this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor say. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
South Korean rescue team members prepare to board a plane to leave for quake-ravaged Turkey at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a survivor hug each other as he visits the city center destroyed by Monday earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night in Turkey and Syria, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The death toll rose Wednesday, making the quake the deadliest in more than a decade. (Turkish Presidency via AP )
Family members get warm with a fire in front of their destroyed home as rescue teams search for people in Elbistan, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
