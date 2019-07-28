In addition to the weekly winners pictured, honorable mention winners of $10 Happy Day Restaurant gift cards include:

Brandon Ohmie, Lewiston

Linda Benson, Lewiston

Chuck Browne, Lewiston

Holly Ledgerwood, Pomeroy

Jennifer Becker, Clarkston

Tracy Collins, Lewiston

Michelle Loop, Asotin

Vinna London, Winchester

Linda Van Rosky, Juliaetta

Marsha Moehrle, Lewiston

Entries are now closed for the 2019 SnapShoot.

Look for the week 4 contest winners in next week’s Sunday AM section, and the finalists’ photos in the Aug. 11 section. The grand prize winner will be published Aug. 12.

Tags

Recommended for you